Trump says Supreme Court decision on travel ban 'a clear victory'

People react as a news assistant runs out after the U.S. Supreme Court granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump praised the Supreme Court's decision on Monday to review the legality of his temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees, and to allow it to be partly implemented in the meantime.

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security," Trump said in a statement released by the White House, adding: "Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation's homeland."