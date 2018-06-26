Trump calls Supreme Court travel ban ruling 'a moment of profound vindication'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries was a victory for Americans and “a moment of profound vindication” for his policy.

U.S. President Donald Trump particiaptes in a rally for South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in Columbia, South Carolina, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American people and the Constitution,” he said in a statement. “This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country.”