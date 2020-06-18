Trump: U.S. Supreme Court decisions 'horrible'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about a Trump administration plan aimed at helping to prevent suicides by U.S. veterans and other Americans, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday railed against the U. S. Supreme Court’s “horrible” decisions, seemingly referring to recent rulings that gay and transgender workers are protected under federal employment laws and blocking his bid to end legal protections for immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the constitutional amendment allowing citizens to own guns.