Trump to find 'compassionate' way to deal with Dreamers: White House

DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that U.S. President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful, in Washington, U.S. June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will find a “compassionate” way to deal with immigrants who are in the country illegally and were brought to the country as children, also known as Dreamers, Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

“We’re looking at documents currently and we’re going to move forward in a responsible way,” she said, one day after the Supreme Court ruled against President Donald Trump’s earlier effort to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. “We want to find a compassionate way to do this.”