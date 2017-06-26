FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen official says disappointed by U.S. Supreme court decision on travel ban
June 26, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 2 months ago

Yemen official says disappointed by U.S. Supreme court decision on travel ban

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - A Yemeni government official expressed disappointment over a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow much of President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go back into effect.

"We're disappointed with this decision. We believe it will not help in confronting terrorism and extremism, but rather will increase feelings among the nationals of these countries that they are all being targeted," said Ahmed al-Nasi, an official in Yemen’s Ministry of Expatriate Affairs.

This was especially the case, he added, "given that Yemen is an active partner of the United States in the war on terrorism," conducting joint operations against militants inside Yemen.

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Gareth Jones

