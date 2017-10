WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked parties involved in the challenge to the Trump administration’s travel ban to file new briefs on whether the case should be dismissed.

The building of the U.S. Supreme Court is seen after it granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put his travel ban into effect immediately while the legal battle continues, in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The court also said that oral arguments in the case will no longer be held on Oct. 10 as scheduled. The move came after the administration on Sunday unveiled a new wave of travel restrictions on eight countries.