Technology News
February 26, 2020 / 3:22 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court allows retirement plan lawsuit against Intel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel December 15, 2019. Picture taken December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to back stricter deadlines for workers to sue retirement plans over alleged mismanagement, ruling Intel Corp (INTC.O) cannot void a lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by making high-risk investments that cost retirement plan beneficiaries hundreds of millions of dollars.

In a unanimous ruling, the justices upheld a lower court decision that revived the proposed class-action lawsuit by former Intel engineer Christopher Sulyma against Intel. The justices rejected the tech company’s argument that Sulyma’s lawsuit had been filed too late.

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

