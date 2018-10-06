Trump says Kavanaugh accuser named the wrong person

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is “100 percent” certain that Christine Blasey Ford named the wrong person when she accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in testimony during his Supreme Court nomination hearings.

President Trump speaks to reporters as he departs the White House for a campaign rally in Topeka, Kansas in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“This is one of the reasons I chose him is because there is no one with a squeaky clean past like Brett Kavanaugh. He is an outstanding person and I’m very honored to have chosen him,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while flying to a campaign rally in Kansas. “We’re very honored that he was able to withstand this horrible, horrible attack by the Democrats.”