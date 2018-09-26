Lawyer identifies Kavanaugh accuser, submits documents to Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The lawyer for another woman who is accusing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual misconduct said on Wednesday he had submitted her sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listens during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Lawyer Michael Avenatti identified his client on Twitter and also posted an email to the committee, as well as what he said was a sworn declaration from the woman outlining her allegations against Kavanaugh involving incidents that occurred in the 1980s.