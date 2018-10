WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Susan Collins, considered one of four possible swing votes on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, will vote yes on Friday in a procedural, gateway step leading to the final vote, CNN reported.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Collins will then announce at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) her decision for the final Kavanaugh confirmation vote on Saturday, CNN said.