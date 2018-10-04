Republican Sen. Collins says Kavanaugh probe appears thorough: media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Thursday she believed the FBI probe of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was thorough.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) arrives to read the FBI's report on their investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Collins told reporters. Collins was one of the moderate Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who pushed for a supplemental background check to investigate sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.