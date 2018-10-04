Republican Sen. Collins says Kavanaugh probe appears thorough: media

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Thursday she believed the FBI probe of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was thorough.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Collins told reporters. Collins was one of the moderate Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee who pushed for a supplemental background check to investigate sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.