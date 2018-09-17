Senator Collins: Trump court nominee, accuser should both testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins on Monday said both President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and the woman who has accused him of sexual misconduct should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath.
“Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee,” Collins wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California who made her accusation public on Sunday.
Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander