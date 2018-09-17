FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 4:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Senator Collins: Trump court nominee, accuser should both testify

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins on Monday said both President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and the woman who has accused him of sexual misconduct should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee under oath.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski /File Photo

“Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh should both testify under oath before the Judiciary Committee,” Collins wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor in California who made her accusation public on Sunday.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

