August 21, 2018 / 5:10 PM / in 30 minutes

Senator Collins: Trump's court pick says Roe vs. Wade settled law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh agrees with the court’s Chief Justice John Roberts that the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion is settled law, Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with news media at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Collins spoke to reporters after meeting Kavanaugh in her office. “We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law,” she said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Susan Thomas

