FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
September 26, 2018 / 11:04 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

New allegation of drunken assault surfaces against Kavanaugh: NBC News

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is looking into at least one additional allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

According to an anonymous complaint in a letter sent to Republican Senator Cory Gardner, Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington area in 1998 while he was inebriated, NBC News said, citing the letter and multiple people familiar with the process.

Kavanaugh denied the allegation in the letter during a call on Tuesday with committee staff, NBC News said, citing unnamed sources.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.