September 17, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

'This woman will be heard' - White House adviser on Kavanaugh accuser

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct will be heard as part of sworn testmiony before the committee weighing his nomination.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

“This woman should not be insulted and she should not be ignored,” Conway said in an interview with Fox News. She said she had spoken with a number of U.S. senators including Republican Lindsey Graham about the matter. “This woman will be heard.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

