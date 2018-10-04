Democrat Coons concerned FBI did not question vital witnesses in Kavanaugh probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic U.S. senator who helped initiate an FBI probe into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said on Thursday investigators may not have questioned a number of vital witnesses, and that lawmakers need to consider whether Kavanaugh was truthful in his testimony.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) speaks with reporters on the way to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“In the end...there’s a number of vital witnesses who were not questioned,” said Senator Chris Coons in an interview with CNN hours before members of both parties were set to review the FBI’s report on the probe’s findings.