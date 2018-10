WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Thursday he planned to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) holds the door for a colleague as he arrives to read the FBI's report on their investigation into sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

“The supplemental background investigation found absolutely zero corroboration of the allegations that have been made. I plan to vote for Judge Kavanaugh and believe he will be confirmed very soon,” Corker wrote in a Twitter post.