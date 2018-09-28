Senate to hold procedural vote on Kavanaugh on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The second most-powerful Republican in the U.S. Senate, John Cornyn, on Friday said the chamber would meet on Saturday at noon to vote on a procedural motion on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX reacts to Sen. Jeff Flake's R-AZ remarks during Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

The Senate will vote on a motion to proceed, one of the steps leading to a full chamber vote on the nomination itself.

CNN reported that Cornyn also said the FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh, which Republican Jeff Flake and other senators are seeking, would not last more than a week. The final vote to confirm Kavanaugh would come after the investigation.