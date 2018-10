WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Senate Republican, John Cornyn, said the FBI’s report on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could come as soon as Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX reacts to Sen. Jeff Flake's R-AZ remarks during Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

“My hope is that we’ll see it soon perhaps as soon as today,” Cornyn told reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.