Senior Senate Republicans weigh delaying vote on Kavanaugh: Cornyn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. Senate Republicans will discuss later on Friday whether to delay a full Senate vote over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, the No. 2 Republican in Senate, John Cornyn, told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks with journalists as he returns to his office following a vote, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago

“We’re going to talk to the majority leader. He’s the one who makes that decision. We’re going to be having that conversation this afternoon,” Cornyn said, adding, “I don’t think there’s really anything more to be learned” from a new FBI investigation.