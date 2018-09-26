FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 6:01 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Senate Judiciary Democrats ask Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh or investigate

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee asked President Donald Trump on Wednesday to withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court or immediately order the FBI to investigate allegations of sexual assault.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

“We are writing to request that you immediately withdraw the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice on the Supreme Court or direct the FBI to re-open its background investigation and thoroughly examine the multiple allegations of sexual assault,” the 10 senators said in a letter to the Republican president.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

