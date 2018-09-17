FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Senate Judiciary Democrats seek delay of vote on Trump's top court nominee

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday called on the panel’s Republican chairman to postpone Thursday’s planned vote on U.S. President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a day after a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct went public with her allegations.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

The panel should decide on the appropriate next steps in a bipartisan way only after the Federal Bureau of Investigation has completed its review of the woman’s accusations, the Democrats wrote in a letter to committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley.

