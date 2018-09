WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday said the latest sexual misconduct allegations made against him were “from the Twilight Zone” and never happened.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

“This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” Kavanaugh said in a statement provided by the White House. “I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”