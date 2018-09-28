FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Democrat Donnelly says will oppose U.S. Supreme Court pick Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly, who had been considered a potential swing vote in the consideration of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Friday said he would vote against President Donald Trump’s court pick absent an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations facing the nominee.

U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) visits a call center on election day in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“While I would gladly welcome the opportunity to work with President Trump on a new nominee for this critically important position, if Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination comes before the full Senate for a vote under these circumstances, I will oppose it,” Donnelly said in a statement posted to Twitter.

