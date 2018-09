WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will cooperate with senators’ requests, he said in a statement provided by the White House on Friday, after the Senate Judiciary Committee called for an additional background investigation into him.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

At least three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.