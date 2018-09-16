FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 16, 2018 / 7:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Democratic Senator Feinstein urges FBI probe of Kavanaugh allegations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate consideration of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to become a Supreme Court justice should be put on hold until the FBI conducts an investigation into a California woman’s allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump’s nominee.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

Responding to a Washington Post report in which Christine Blasey Ford said she was sexually accosted by Kavanaugh in the 1980s, Feinstein said in a statement: “I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Nick Zieminski

