October 4, 2018 / 3:26 PM / in 14 minutes

FBI probe of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh 'incomplete': Feinstein

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said on Thursday that the FBI report on sexual miscondut allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the “product of an incomplete investigation.”

U.S. Senator and Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein (D-NY) arrives to speak to reporters about the FBI's investigation of sexual assault allegations surrounding U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” Feinstein said, adding that Kavanaugh, his accuser Christine Blasey Ford and several witnesses had not been interviewed by investigators.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu

