Flake concerned by Kavanaugh's 'partisan' interactions at Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake on Tuesday expressed concern about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s interactions with members of the Judiciary Committee during last Thursday’s hearing on sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I was very troubled by the tone of the remarks. ... The interaction with the members was sharp and partisan, and that concerns me,” said Flake, who was instrumental in initiating a week-long FBI investigation into the allegations. “I tell myself, ‘You give a little leeway because of what he’s been through.’ But on the other hand, we can’t have this on the court. We simply can’t.”

Kavanaugh, nominated by President Donald Trump, lashed out at Democratic senators during the hearing, frequently interrupting them. He also accused Democrats of orchestrating a political “hit” against him.