October 1, 2018 / 6:30 PM / in an hour

Flake pushes for real investigation of Kavanaugh allegations

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake said on Monday he wanted the FBI to conduct a real and fulsome investigation of assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, telling a summit hosted by Forbes the probe should not be just to provide political cover for voting to confirm Kavanaugh.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ, requests an FBI investigation during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting to vote on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Last week, the U.S. Senate put the confirmation process for Kavanaugh on pause after Flake called for an FBI investigation into the allegations. His comments, made in Boston, were broadcast by cable news outlets.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Alexander

