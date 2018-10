WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, who forced an FBI probe of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said on Friday he would vote in favor of the judge’s confirmation unless something big changes, MSNBC reported.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) pauses while speaking at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Flake voted earlier on Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote in the Senate. That vote could take place as early as Saturday.