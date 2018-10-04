Republican Senator Flake says no added information on Kavanaugh in FBI report: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake said on Thursday he was not aware of any information in the FBI report that substantiated sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

U.S. Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) takes part in a discussion "Can our Democracy Survive?" at The Atlantic and the Aspen Institute's 2018 Atlantic Festival in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We’ve seen no additional corroborating information,” Flake told reporters at the U.S. Capitol, according to CNN. Flake triggered the supplemental background check last Friday when he said he would not vote to confirm Kavanaugh unless one was done.