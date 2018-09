WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake on Friday said he would vote to support President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) questions Judge Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

“I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh,” Flake, who has been critical of Trump and is set to retire after his current term, said in a statement.