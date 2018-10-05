FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 7:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Republican Senator Collins says will vote to confirm Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Friday she will vote to confirm the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, strongly increasing his chances of confirmation.

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) arrives prior to a procedural vote in the Senate on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mary Calvert

Reporting by Eric Beech

