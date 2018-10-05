Republican Senator Collins says will vote to confirm Kavanaugh
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Friday she will vote to confirm the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, strongly increasing his chances of confirmation.
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) arrives prior to a procedural vote in the Senate on the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mary Calvert