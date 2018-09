WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, welcomes an FBI investigation into the allegations, one of her lawyers said on Friday.

Christine Blasey Ford at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, September 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill.Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

“No artificial limits as to time or scope should be imposed on this investigation,” Debra Katz, an attorney for Ford, said in a statement.