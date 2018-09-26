Supreme Court nominee accuser says it is 'civic duty' to testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago said in written testimony released on Wednesday that she believes it is her civic duty to testify at a high-stakes Senate hearing.

U.S. Senate drink coasters sit beside the microphone at the witness table in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room where Dr Christine Blasey Ford and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Christine Blasey Ford said that her motivation in coming forward was to provide facts that senators could take into “serious consideration” before voting on President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the high court. Ford and Kavanaugh are both due to testify at Thursday’s hearing.