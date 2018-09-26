FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
September 26, 2018 / 9:28 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Supreme Court nominee accuser says it is 'civic duty' to testify

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The woman accusing U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago said in written testimony released on Wednesday that she believes it is her civic duty to testify at a high-stakes Senate hearing.

U.S. Senate drink coasters sit beside the microphone at the witness table in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room where Dr Christine Blasey Ford and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will testify is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Christine Blasey Ford said that her motivation in coming forward was to provide facts that senators could take into “serious consideration” before voting on President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the high court. Ford and Kavanaugh are both due to testify at Thursday’s hearing.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.