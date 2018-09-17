Senate judiciary chair says he's working to get to bottom of Kavanaugh allegations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Monday he is working to get to the bottom of sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and that Kavanaugh’s accuser should be able to present her case.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Anyone who comes forward as Dr. (Christine Blasey) Ford has deserves to be heard,” Senator Chuck Grassley said in a statement. “So I will continue working on a way to hear her out in an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner.”

Grassley said it was “deeply disturbing” that the allegations against Kavanaugh were leaked in a way that broke her confidentiality, but added “we are working diligently to get to the bottom of these claims.”