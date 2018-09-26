Senate panel chair says Thursday's hearing to continue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Wednesday said that the panel’s staff was investigating the latest claims of sexual assault against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh but that Thursday’s hearing would go forward.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaks during U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“We’re already looking at it,” Grassley said in response to allegations brought forward on Wednesday by lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is representing a third woman who has accused the nominee of sexual misconduct. “This morning, we had this contact and our investigators are on it immediately.”

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.