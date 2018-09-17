FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
September 17, 2018 / 10:24 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Senate Judiciary to probe Kavanaugh accusation in public hearing

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Judiciary Committee will reopen its hearings on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court following allegations of sexual misconduct that he has denied, Republican Senator John Thune said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski/File Photo

“The Judiciary Committee is going to move forward with a process and that process will include an open, public hearing, an opportunity for people to ask questions. Hopefully we’ll have a full understanding of what happened,” said Thune, a member of Senate Republican leadership.

Thune, who did not give a date for the hearing, said he assumed Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford would testify.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown

