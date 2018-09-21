Senate Republicans to propose Wednesday hearing for Kavanaugh, accuser: CNN

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Republicans are likely to propose moving a committee hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to Wednesday, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

The sources said the woman who accused Kavanaugh of an assault three decades ago, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, would testify first, then Kavanaugh. Republicans are not willing to subpoena any outside witnesses, as Ford requested, CNN reported on Friday.