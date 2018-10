WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp said on Thursday she would vote against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a radio interview.

FILE PHOTO: Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) discusses farm policy with a reporter at Jamestown College, Jamestown, North Dakota, U.S. April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Dan Koeck

“The process has been bad but at the end of the day you have to make a decision and I have made that decision,” Heitkamp told WDAY radio in Fargo, North Dakota. “I will be voting no on Judge Kavanaugh.”