Democratic Senator Heitkamp backs call for FBI probe into top court pick

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp on Friday backed Senator Jeff Flake’s call for an FBI investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“We need to get politics out of this process and allow an independent law enforcement agency to do its job,” Heitkamp, who had been considered a possible swing vote to confirm the nominee, said in a statement.