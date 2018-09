WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee plans to interview Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against him by a third woman on Wednesday, Politico reported.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Citing correspondence it obtained, Politico said the committee’s chief counsel told the attorney for the woman that the panel planned to hold an interview with Kavanaugh at some point on Wednesday.