October 1, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Trump authorizes FBI to expand Kavanaugh investigation: NY Times

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has authorized the FBI to expand its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., September 27, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Times also reported that the FBI has already concluded interviews with the four witnesses its agents were originally asked to talk to, according to the two people. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Alexander

