WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will order the FBI to conduct an investigation into allegations facing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, CNN reported on Friday, citing a White House official.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to Chilean President Sebastian Pinera in as he departs after a meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Earlier on Friday the Senate Judiciary Committee said it would ask Trump to initiate a supplemental background investigation into “current credible allegations” against Kavanaugh, limited to a week.