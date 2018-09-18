FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 8:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Friend of U.S. high court nominee asks not to speak publicly on alleged assault

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mark Judge, a man identified as a witness to an alleged sexual assault by U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said on Tuesday he does not want to speak publicly on the matter.

Christine Blasey Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her 36 years ago when they were in high school and she said Judge was a witness.

“In fact, I have no memory of this alleged incident,” Judge said in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I have no more information to offer the committee and I do not wish to speak publicly regarding the incidents described in Dr. Ford’s letter.” Kavanaugh and Ford have been called to testify on the matter on Monday.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

