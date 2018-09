WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An attorney for Mark Judge, who has been named in allegations against Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, denied allegations made by a third accuser on Wednesday, MSNBC reported.

FILE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the third day of his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

“Mr. Judge vehemently denies Ms. Swetnick’s allegations,” the lawyer said, according to MSNBC. The statement references Julie Swetnick, whose accusation was made public by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti. Kavanaugh has also denied the allegations.