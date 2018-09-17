FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 10:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Public hearing will be held on accusations against Kavanaugh: Senator tells reporters

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A public hearing on accusations that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman 36 years ago will be held, Republican Senator John Kennedy told reporters on Monday, according to multiple media reports.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Both Kavanaugh, who denies the accusations, and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will have the opportunity to testify, Kennedy said, according to the reports. Kennedy is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is handling the nomination. He did not say when the hearing would be held.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

